C3 Presents Brings The Format Festival To Arkansas This Summer

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CelebrityAccess) — C3 Presents, the live events company behind major festivals such as Lollapalooza, revealed plans for a new festival to debut in Arkansas in 2022.

Named FORMAT (For Music+Art+Technology), the festival will take its bow from Sept. 23-25 at Sugar Creek Airstrip outside of Bentonville.

The 3-day fest will feature multiple stages of music with a lineup of more than 50 artists, including headliners Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Flaming Lips, Jungle and Herbie Hancock.

As well, the festival will also include performances from Richie Hawtin, Thundercat, Fatboy Slim, Elle King, Robert Glasper, Third World, Diggable Planets, and more.

Additionally, FORMAT will include a focus on the arts as well, through partnerships with Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary and will include a variety of off-site programming and cultural recommendations – in the form of workshops, talks, curatorial tours and more, with the details to be announced in the leadup to the festival.

There will be art on hand at the festival as well, with integrated performances, art installations and other activities from artists such as Doug Aitken, Nick Cave, Jacolby Satterwhite, Pia Camil, and Marinella Senatore.

“FORMAT represents a new type of festival, placing visual and performing arts on the same plane as live music, creating a fluid and unified experience,” Elizabeth Edelman, Mafalda Millies and Roya Sachs, co-founders of Triadic and creators of FORMAT, said in a press release announcing the event. “Visitors will encounter large-scale installation art and unconventional venues created by a range of internationally recognized artists, alongside an eclectic roster of musical acts. We hope to foster curiosity and discovery, and produce a memorable event on this beautiful, hidden stretch of land in Bentonville.”