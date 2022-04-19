Shinedown Inducted Into The Mohegan Sun Arena Walk Of Fame After Sold Out Performance

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — On April 16th, Shinedown became the 36th act to be inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame, joining the ranks of past inductees such as Bon Jovi, Kevin Hart, KISS, Kenny Chesney, and Keith Urban.

Mohegan Sun’s Walk of Fame awards seek to recognize individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the success of Mohegan Sun Arena as one of the region’s leading entertainment venues.

All the inductees into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame have their name engraved on a plaque that will be permanently placed at the entrance to Mohegan Sun Arena.

For the honor, Tom Cantone, President of Sports and Entertainment at Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, was on hand to present the band with their Walk of Fame plaque.

“They’ve broken every record – I can’t even list off the things they’ve done. 10 million records sold, billions of streams, they’re (everywhere) on the Billboard charts. They’re awesome and incredible,” Cantone told the assembled crowd.

Shinedown band members Brent Smith, Zach Myers, Eric Bass, and Barry Kerch were in attendance to accept the award in front of a large crowd of the band’s fans.

“We love playing this Arena,” Myers told the crowd after accepting the award. “It’s probably one of our most favorite arenas to play in, and I’m not just saying that. Everybody here has always been so amazing to us, and every time we come, you guys sell it out. Thank you very much, seriously. It means the world to us to come to this part of the world and have you guys show up.”

The band was at Mohegan Sun Arena to perform a sold-out show as part of their Planet Zero World Tour, with Diamante and The Pretty Reckless as support. It was the band’s sixth gig at the arena and their 5th fully sold-out performance since 2010.