How Stone Broken Grew Their Modern Rock Fanbase

(Hypebot) — Ahead of their third studio album, Stone Broken chats with Haulix about the secret to successful rock promotion in 2022.

Let’s face it: The rock marketplace is in a weird place. Never in the history of the genre have there been so many artists with countless unique takes on rock competing for the finite attention of listeners. It is both the best and worst of times because you can never listen to everything worth hearing, but that’s not even the worst part.

Before worrying about scaling the rock hierarchy, artists must first find a marketing angle that works.

Marketing is everything. That has always been the case, but it feels more important than ever in 2022. The demand for consumer attention is endless, and your budget for fighting alongside every IP and musician on Earth is limited. You have to find a path to success that doesn’t waste time or break the bank, and you have to do so while also attempting to make the best music of your career. Not that there is any pressure or anything.

The amount of great rock music available now vastly outnumbers the finite amount of time listeners have to experience it. The only way forward is through finding your audience and catering to them. It’s not an easy feat to accomplish, but one that is well worth the effort.

In the latest Fast Five interview, Music Biz host James Shotwell chats with UK rock band Stone Broken about how a constantly shifting marketing strategy has led to long-term success. The band’s third studio album, Revelation, arrives on April 15, 2022, through Spinefarm Records.

