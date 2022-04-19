The Moody Center Opens This Week With Performances By John Mayer & Bon Jovi

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Moody Center, the University of Texas’ brand new arena, is scheduled to open its doors this week with scheduled performances by John Mayer and Bon Jovi.

The multi-purpose arena was officially announced by Oak View Group in 2018 and was designed to replace the Frank Erwin Center as the home court of Texas Longhorns basketball programs.

Developed through a private-public partnership, the arena was built for an estimated $388 million, approximately $50 million more than originally budgeted and features state-of-the-art production, as well as a retractable ceiling that can cover upper seating areas to provide flexible capacity.

The venue also features VIP accommodations, including 44 suites, almost 2,000 club seats and three different premium club spaces, as well as a special VIP club.

A grand opening event is scheduled for the Moody Center on April 29 & 30 when George Strait, Willie Nelson & Family and the Randy Rogers Band take the stage for two nights of music.

Other artists and events scheduled for the new Moody Center in the coming weeks include Justin Bieber, The Who, Dave Matthews Band, the Eagles, Jack White, and the iHeart Country Festival.