The Buffalo Bills Partner With Legends For Their New Stadium Project

(CelebrityAccess) — The Buffalo Bills announced a broad new partnership with the Legends to provide lead planning, project management, sales and partnerships for the team’s new in-development stadium.

The deal follows closely on the heels of the news that the Bills had reached a deal with New York State and the NFL for G-4 funding, a major step in the final approval of the proposed facility.

The stadium, which will cost an estimated $1.4 billion, will be financed in part with $850 million in public funds, the largest contribution from taxpayers to fund a private sports facility in American history.

According to the Buffalo Bills, Legends has already been involved in the stadium’s planning for the past year, including collaborating with Pegula Sports & Entertainment on the feasibility study for the project as well as overseeing focus groups and surveys to guide initial planning for the project.

“As we continue toward our goal of constructing a new stadium for our team, our fans and the Western New York community, having the right partners in place is critical to our success,” said Ron Raccuia, Bills executive vice president. “As we have seen in recent years at SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium, the team at Legends brings an incredible level of expertise, success and understanding around NFL stadium development as well as sales and partnerships. We are proud to partner and get to work with them on our new stadium project.”

“Legends is proud to partner with the Buffalo Bills and Pegula Sports & Entertainment to apply our data-intelligence fueled 360-degree service solution to bring their fans a new, modern stadium that will dramatically enhance the game day experience,” said Shervin Mirhashemi, CEO, Legends. “Our seasoned execution team will apply their vast experience and institutional knowledge working with NFL teams on project development, sales campaigns, PSL programs, naming rights and founding partner engagements to deliver a stadium that is unique to Buffalo.”