Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers Announce Intimate Amphitheater Summer Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Greensky Bluegrass and The Wood Brothers have announced an intimate summer amphitheater tour. The trek kicks off in Bridgeport, CT, on August 11th.

Greensky Bluegrass released their eighth studio album, Stress Dreams, via Thirty Tigers earlier this year. Garden & Gun calls the album “one of the most complete and engaging of the group’s more than twenty-year career.”

Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, MI, the quartet—Anders Beck [dobro], Michael Arlen Bont [banjo], Dave Bruzza [guitar], Mike Devol [upright bass], and Paul Hoffman [mandolin]—have progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience. In 2019, “All For Money” marked their second #1 debut on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 entry.

The band has already announced several tour dates that include stops at iconic festivals like Bottlerock and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival with several multi-night runs.

Greensky Bluegrass on Tour:

4/29 Merlefest | Wilkesboro, NC

4/30 Civic Theatre | New Orleans, LA

5/28 Bottlerock Festival | Napa, CA

6/2 – 6/4 Camp Greensky | Caledonia, MI

6/16-6/19 Telluride Bluegrass Festival |Telluride, CO

6/24-6/25 The Rooftop at Pier 17 | New York, NY

6/30 – 7/3 High Sierra Festival | Quincy, CA

7/7 – 7/9 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

7/21 – 7/24 Northwest String Summit | North Plains, OR

7/30 Kazlo Jazz ETC | Kelso Bay PARK, BC

7/31 Summer Meltdown:: Sky Meadows Park | Snohomish, WA

8/10 Freelam Arts Pavilion | Selbyville, DE

8/11 Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater | Bridgeport, CT*

8/12 The Wolf Trap | Vienna, VA*

8/13 Live at the Heights | Seaside Heights, NJ*

8/14 Roanoke Island Festival Park | Outer Banks, NC*

8/17 Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA*

8/18 Salvage Station | Asheville, NC*

8/19 The Caves | Pelham, TN*

8/20 Red Hat Amphitheater | Raleigh, NC*

8/21 QC Jam Session Festivalal | Charlotte, NC

8/28 Sacred Rose | Bridgeview, IL

9/10-9/14 Moon River Music Festival | Chattanooga, TN

9/15 Dillon Amphitheatre | Dillon, CO

9/16-9/17 Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

12/7-12/10 Strings & Sol | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

* w/ The Wood Brothers