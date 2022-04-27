Anita Baker Teases Summer Tour, Just as Las Vegas Residency is About Begin

(CelebrityAccess) – Anita Baker, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Quiet Storm,” took to her Twitter account Tuesday (April 26), revealing that Live Nation and AEG are in a “bidding war” to secure her for a potential summer tour.

The Industry is knocking at Our door… a little bidding war😶

AEG & Live Nation rolling up, offering 10- 15 Cities, Summer 2022

MiraclesOfMusic🎼

ABXO🎈 pic.twitter.com/rL8OphcjxX — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) April 26, 2022

The iconic “Sweet Love” singer with a voice like velvet will kick off her highly-anticipated return to The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on May 28th. The limited engagement wraps up on June 4th. The sold-out shows follow Baker’s last Sin City residency nearly two years ago. Baker took to her social media after ticket demand skyrocketed from her fans. “We were initially going to hang out in Vegas Memorial Day Weekend … but you guys are not playing, so I think we’re going to put up two shows, and we’re going to just hang out in Vegas. If we like it, we’ll put up some more.” In doing so, it has fans and the industry wondering if the June 4th end date will eventually change.

The 63-year-old R&B icon had a busy 2021 fighting for ownership of her iconic hits, even calling on fans to stop streaming her music until she could get the legal affairs under control. By September 2021, Baker had resolved the legal issues surrounding ownership, announced an upcoming box set, and began working on new music.

If the potential tour, set for Summer 2022, happens, it will follow her stint at The Venetian. The news is yet another feather in Baker’s cap as of late. Reports of a biopic and a memoir are swirling and all set to be in production as of press time.