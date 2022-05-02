Gabe Serbian, Drummer for The Locust Has Died At 44 – A Day Before His Birthday

(CelebrityAccess) Gabe Serbian, drummer for the San Diego-based band, The Locust, died at the age of 44. News of his death was confirmed via social media accounts owned by the band. The Serbian drummer passed on Saturday (April 30). On Sunday, he would have turned 45.

A memorial fund has been launched to raise money for Serbian’s wife and two children. As of press time, $47,356 has been raised, surpassing the goal of $10,000.

Serbian, a long-time resident of the Golden Hill section of San Diego and Casbah bartender, was a founding member of the death metal band Cattle Decapitation. He played behind the skins for a while before switching to guitar. He joined The Locust in 1998 on guitar before switching back to the drums.

In addition to The Locust, Serbian had a hand in numerous side projects performing with Japanese project Merzbow, German hardcore superstar Alec Empire, Mexican punks Le Butcherettes and Italian musicians Zu. He was also a member of two supergroups – Head Wound City, which features members of the Blood Brothers and theYeah Yeah Yeahs alongside The Locust bandmember Justin Pearson. He was the frontman for Dead Cross with former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Retox member Michael Crain. Serbian left Dead Cross in 2016.

The Locust most recently rolled out for a short California tour in December 2021 and re-released their album Safety Second, Body Last on Three One G Records on vinyl and cassette earlier this year.

No cause of death has been announced.