Nick Axelrod Joins UTA Ventures As VP

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the hire of Nick Axelrod as Vice President in the agency’s Ventures department which focuses on building and investing at the nexus of media, entertainment, and technology.

In his new role, Axelrod will develop businesses and opportunities for UTA’s clients. He will be based in UTA’s Los Angeles headquarters and report to Sam Wick, Head of UTA Ventures.

Before joining the team at UTA, Axelrod most recently served as Co-Founder and Head of Creative and Product Development for Courteney Cox home products brand Homecourt. He also did a stint at personal care brand Nécessaire where he served as Chief Creative Officer.

He’s also held roles as a reporter at publications such as Elle Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily.

“Nick is one of the leading voices in the beauty and self-care space and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset,” said UTA Head of Ventures, Sam Wick. “We are thrilled he is joining UTA, and we look forward to seeing the great opportunities he will create for our clients.”

Axelrod added, “UTA is the most forward-thinking, digitally savvy agency in town. I am excited to join the team and help define new category opportunities and build lasting brands with its stellar roster of talent.”