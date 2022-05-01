Rufus Wainwright Announces Special Guests for ‘Rufus Does Judy’ (Garland) Residency at Two City Winery Locations

(CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright will celebrate legend Judy Garland’s 100th heavenly birthday with a pair of live residencies. Rufus Does Judy is set for City Winery in NYC (June 5, 7-8, 10) and Chicago (June 16-17).

Wainwright has since announced his special guests, including Laura Benanti (June 5), Mx Justin Vivan Bond (June 8), and Molly Ringwald (June 10), with more TBA in the upcoming weeks. The early show setlists will cover songs ranging from “When You’re Smiling” to “San Francisco,” while late show setlists will feature “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” to “Chicago,” with surprise songs during both sets.

Rufus Does Judy was first presented last year as a virtual live stream concert event at Capitol Studios. Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios saw Wainwright using the very microphone Garland used while making her recordings at the studio all those years ago. A four-piece jazz ensemble backed Wainwright before an audience of one, comprised entirely of Academy Award winner Renee Zellweger, winner of 2020s Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Garland in 2019’s movie, Judy. An exceptional duet of “Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy” is among the highlights performed with Broadway darling Kristin Chenoweth. The entire concert special will be released to celebrate Garland’s birthday on June 10th via BMG.

The Capitol Studios’ show is a now-legendary homage to Garland’s 1961 show Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall. It features Garland’s signature songs, “The Man That Got Away,” “Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart,” and, of course, “Over the Rainbow.”

Wainwright returned to touring with his Unfollow The Rules Tour on April 26 at Vancouver, BC’s Chan Centre for the Performing Arts. The upcoming run will see Wainwright performing classic songs and fan favorites from his highly praised new album, 2020’s Grammy, and Juno Award-nominated Unfollow The Rules.

UNFOLLOW THE RULES TOUR

MAY

16 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

17 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall Babeville

19 – Ottawa, ON – Babs Asper Theatre, National Arts Centre

20 – Quebec City, QB – Palais Montcalm

21 – Montreal, QB – Salle Wilfred-Pelletier

29 – Reykjavik, IS – Harpa Center

JUNE

5 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) *

7 – New York, NY – City Winery

8 – New York, NY – City Winery

10 – New York, NY – City Winery (Two Shows) *

14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Ford

16 – Chicago, IL – City Winery (Two Shows) *

17 – Chicago, IL – City Winery (Two Shows) *

23 – Worthing, UK – Worthing Assembly Halls

25 – Bath, UK – Bath Forum

26 – Rhyl, UK – Rhyl Pavilion Theatre

30 – Zaragoza, ES – Parque Grande José Antonio Labordeta

JULY

6 – Dublin, IR – National Concert Hall

7 – Kassel, DE – Kulturzelt

11 – Amstelveen, NL – Amsterdamse Bostheater (SOLD OUT)

19 – Frankfurt, DE – Palmengarten

27 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Real †

30 – Glasgow, UK – Kelvingrove Bandstand

SEPTEMBER

14 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

15 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

17 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

OCTOBER

9 – Hammondsport, NY – Concerts at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

11 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

12 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

NOVEMBER

12 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffmann Center For The Performing Arts

JUNE 2023

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

* Rufus Does Judy at City Winery