North by Northeast Music Festival Returns for 2022 With a Club Focus

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The festival with a capital “N,” as in NEXT, to discover the best bands before they hit it big is back; North by Northeast (NXNE) and its organizers have officially begun to unveil its 2022 plans.

The festival takes place in Toronto June 14 – June 19 and features more than 300 of today’s world’s best artists — and as NXNE prides itself on, of tomorrow. NXNE boasts hosting Grimes, Post Malone, Run the Jewels, Arkells, and more … before they became household names.

“We’re back and taking over more than 20 of Toronto’s top live music venues,” NXNE Founder and President Michael Hollett reveals. “We want to make it very easy for people to come back to live music and experience stage-hopping like festivals used to be.”

NXNE makes great music inclusive to all; no artists are asked to pay to apply to play, all performers are paid, and admission to Club Shows in 2022 is low cost or free.

A preview of the forthcoming artist roster will be announced on May 4th. Tickets and festival passes are on sale now at www.NXNE.com.