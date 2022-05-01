American Idol Winner, Laine Hardy Arrested in Louisiana

LOUISIANA (CelebrityAccess) – 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy was arrested on Friday (April 29) and is being investigated by the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD). Hardy is being accused of leaving a bug (listening device) in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU.

Hardy posted on social media after the warrant for his arrest was issued.

In the tweet, Hardy said he was being “fully cooperative” with the authorities and “humbly” asked for privacy due to the “sensitive nature of this allegation.”

An LSU representative released a statement regarding Hardy’s arrest, “Laine Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with the clerk of court.”

Hardy has been accused of leaving a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room to listen in and monitor her conversations since they split. According to numerous media outlets, the pair dated from November 2021 until February 2022.

The warrant states, “The victim advised that last night, while watching a movie with her roommate, they located a device, appearing to be a phone charger, under the victim’s futon.” The victim took to the internet to locate what the device was and learned it to be a “VR-500 Voice Activated Recorder.”

Hardy has been previously linked to beauty queen Sydney Taylor and high school graduate Gracie Lee. Hardy and Lee were linked on and off for approximately two years. That romance came to an end in the Summer of 2021. Sydney and Hardy were linked throughout 2020, and she is an LSU student. The victim’s name has not been announced, but it is believed that neither Taylor nor Lee are involved in the current criminal case.