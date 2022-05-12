ACM Lifting Lives Selects MuttNation Foundation and Music Health Alliance as 2022 Grant Recipients in Honor of ACM Entertainer of the Year – Miranda Lambert

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music’s (ACM) charitable division, ACM Lifting Lives, will award two grants in honor of Miranda Lambert in 2022, continuing their tradition of honoring each Entertainer of the Year winner by supporting their selected charities.

The $25,000 Entertainer of the Year grant funding will be split between two recipients, with $12,500 benefitting Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation and $12,500 benefitting Music Health Alliance’s Mental Health Fund. Additionally, ACM Lifting Lives also matches the donation to Music Health Alliance to coincide with mental health awareness month this May.

“The generosity and support of the country music community has enabled us to provide aid to thousands of individuals and organizations in times of need, and we’re honored to partner with Miranda Lambert to support not one but two important causes in 2022,” shares Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives.

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation has raised over $6 million since 2009 to support its mission to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spaying and neutering, and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster.

The Music Health Alliance has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members in 49 states across the US in less than a decade by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care, and many other necessary services. The MHA Mental Health Fund was established in 2021 to provide access to mental health services, including counseling, therapy, and screenings for all music industry professionals.