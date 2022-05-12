The Smashing Pumpkins Announce North American Tour With Jane’s Addiction

(CelebrityAccess) – The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their North American arena tour with special guests Jane’s Addiction. The Live Nation produced “Spirits on Fire” tour will hit 32 cities, kicking off in Dallas on October 2nd.

Both bands appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show live to announce the news. In addition, the Pumpkins will appear on CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday night (May 12). The band also added their handprints in front of Hollywood’s famed TCL Chinese Theater on Wednesday (May 11).

The Smashing Pumpkins emerged out of Chicago in 1988 and spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of melodies and unshakable hooks. As a result, they’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award.

Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie, and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000].

The band last hit the road in 2018 on the “Shiny and Oh So Bright” Tour and in 2020 saw the release of the band’s latest album, CYR.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/02 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX**

10/03 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX**

10/05 – Moody Center – Austin, TX**

10/07 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL**

10/08 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, FL**

10/10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN**

10/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA**

10/13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT**

10/14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 – TD Garden – Boston, MA**

10/18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC**

10/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY**

10/21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON**

10/26 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QC**

10/27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, QC**

10/29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO**

11/02 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI**

11/04 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, MN**

11/05 – United Center – Chicago, IL**

11/07 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO**

11/09 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA**

11/11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC**

11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA**

11/13 – Moda Center – Portland, OR**

11/15 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA**

11/16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA**

11/18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers