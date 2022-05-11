iHeartMedia Announces The Can’t Cancel Pride – Proud AND Together Livestream Benefit Concert

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – iHeartMedia announced it is teaming up with Procter & Gamble for a benefit concert for the LGBTQ+ community featuring performances from the likes of Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, and more.

Now in its third year, the Can’t Cancel Pride – Proud AND Together concert will take place on June 14th at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and remote locations across the country and a portion of the proceeds will go to support GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

The event will feature performances from some of the biggest names in culture and entertainment, including Elton John, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras, with Disney singer and actor Jojo Siwa handling hosting duties.

Additionally, Elton John will be honored with the first-ever Impact Award for his humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which is celebrating its 30th year.

With support from brands including P&G, Chevrolet, Bounty, Braun, Charmin, Dawn, Downy, GilletteLabs, Metamucil, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Venus and VÖOST Vitamins, the one-hour benefit special, produced by iHeartMedia and P&G, will stream on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and Revry. The event will later be available on-demand until June 30 on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Facebook and Revry.

As well, the event will serve as the kick off a month-long series of Pride events for iHeart that will include stations will air spots encouraging listeners to tune into the livestream on June 14 and watch the event on demand.

“As we’ve proven over the past two years, you Can’t Cancel Pride. Even with a global pandemic raging, we’ve been able to bring the community together with the most influential artists to celebrate Pride and raise consciousness and funds for some heroic organizations while working to support the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in communities around the nation,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “This year is a big moment as we emerge from lockdown to celebrate diversity and inclusion while continuing to champion the LGBTQ organizations that create a more equal and welcoming world for all.”