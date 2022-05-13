Toronto’s North by Northeast Music Festival Announces The Lineup For 2022

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for North by Northeast Music Festival (NXNE) revealed the initial list of showcasing artists who have been invited to perform at the event when it returns to Toronto in June.

The annual music and cultural event, set for June 14th – 19th, will feature more than 300 artists, including the likes of Omega Mighty, Osé, Balto, Dallas, Broken Islands, Vicky R, Jeremy Voltz, among others.

“We’re back and taking over more than 20 of Toronto’s top live music venues,” NXNE Founder and President Michael Hollett reveals. “We want to make it very easy for people to come back to live music and experience stage-hopping like festivals used to be.”

Additionally, the festival, which is shifting focus to clubs in and around Toronto, will feature full five day passes for $20.

“That’s actually cheaper than when it first started,” Hollett notes. “Given the pummeling the live music scene has taken over the last two years, we wanted to remove financial barriers to attending NXNE to best connect artists with audiences. You can see live music all week for the price of a movie ticket and popcorn.

For 2022, the festival’s sponsors include Slaight Music, Indie88, Gladstone House, Steam Whistle, Bulova, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Long & McQuade, Yamaha, Exclaim, Grassroots, along with showcase sponsors KW TheMuseum, The City of Brampton, Music Manitoba, and WKBO The Bridge — with funding made possible by FACTOR, Canada Summer Jobs.

A partial list of artists invited to perform include:

3409- Toronto, ON

Ana Lía- Toronto, ON

Anna Smyrk- Melbourne, Australia

Atay & JAX- Halifax, NS

B.Knox- Toronto, ON

Balto- Los Angeles

Bealby Point- Vancouver, BC

Big Smoke Brass Band- Toronto, ON

Black Pontiac- Vancouver, BC

Broken Fires- London, UK

Brooklyn Doran- Peterborough, ON

Buffalo Bill- Toronto, ON

Cam Maclean- Montreal, ON

Chad Price- Toronto, ON

December Rose- Montreal, QC

DESIIRE- Toronto, ON

Diane Coffee- Indiana, Usa

Dover Lynn Fox- Toronto, ON

dwi- Vancouver, BC

Emma Campbell- Toronto, ON

Erez Zobary- Toronto, ON

Faeya- Canada

Fjord Mustang- Toronto, ON

Foolproof- St Catharines, ON

FRANKIE FLOWERS- Waterloo, ON

GETCHNAH- Toronto, ON

GROWERS- Toronto, ON

I, the Mountain- Kitchener, ON

INNR CIRCLE- Toronto, ON

Jeff Beadle- Niagara, ON