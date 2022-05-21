The Americana Music Association Announces Nominees for Americana Honors and Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Americana Music Association has announced the annual Americana Honors and Awards nominees. This year’s nominations were revealed during a ceremony held at Nashville’s National Museum of African American History by nominees, The War and Treaty.
The awards ceremony takes place Wednesday, September 14th, at the Ryman Auditorium. The awards coincide with AmericanaFest, returning for its 22nd edition on September 13-17. The festival features hundreds of artists and bands playing throughout Nashville’s most iconic venues.
The complete list of this year’s nominees is below:
Album of the Year
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Outside Child, Allison Russell
Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria
Stand For Myself, Yola
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Yola
Emerging Act of the Year
Sierra Ferrell
Neal Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade
Song of the Year
“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola
“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson
“Persephone,” Allison Russell
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile
Duo/Group of the Year
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War and Treaty
Instrumentalist of the Year
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro
Shelby Means
Justin Moses