The Americana Music Association Announces Nominees for Americana Honors and Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Americana Music Association has announced the annual Americana Honors and Awards nominees. This year’s nominations were revealed during a ceremony held at Nashville’s National Museum of African American History by nominees, The War and Treaty.

The awards ceremony takes place Wednesday, September 14th, at the Ryman Auditorium. The awards coincide with AmericanaFest, returning for its 22nd edition on September 13-17. The festival features hundreds of artists and bands playing throughout Nashville’s most iconic venues.

The complete list of this year’s nominees is below:

Album of the Year

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Raise The Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria

Stand For Myself, Yola

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Yola

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell

Neal Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Song of the Year

“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola

“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson

“Persephone,” Allison Russell

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Duo/Group of the Year

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ethan Ballinger

Brian Farrow

Larissa Maestro

Shelby Means

Justin Moses