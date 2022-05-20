Special 2022 Festival Edition

- Home
On the Road: New Tours of Live Bands & Artists
|Artist
|Start Date
|Dead Posey
|05/21/22
|Vintage Culture
|05/21/22
|Alyssa Edwards
|05/21/22
|Priscilla Block
|05/21/22
|Nikki Giovanni
|05/22/22
|Aztek
|05/27/22
|Wally Palmar of the Romantics
|05/27/22
|Paris Jackson / Paris-Michael K.J.
|05/27/22
|Gone Gone Beyond
|05/27/22
|Muzi
|05/28/22
Anniversary Group
Stolen Jars - Thomas Konitzer (North America)
-
APA
Kate Stephenson - Jason Parent
Renata Zeiguer - Jason Parent
The Home Team - Jason Parent
-
Artist Group International
DevilDriver - Justin Hirschman
-
Atomic Music Group
The Ventures - Michael Kelley (North America)
-
Creative Artists Agency
Cody Johnson - Chad Kudelka
Koe Wetzel - Chad Kudelka
Kolby Cooper - Chad Kudelka
Pecos & The Rooftops - Chad Kudelka
Randall King - Chad Kudelka
-
Global Talent League
96 Bitter Beings - Logan Crosland (Worldwide)
Beatallica - Logan Crosland (North America)
Bleed The Sky - Logan Crosland (North America)
Capra - Logan Crosland (North America)
Davey Suicide - Logan Crosland (Worldwide)
-
Ground Control Touring
Cowgirl Clue - Josh Stern
Double Threat Live - Andrew Morgan
TrueAnon - Andrew Morgan & Timmy Hefner
-
High Road Touring
Rich Ruth - Frank Riley (USA)
Walt Disco - Alessandra Cotton & Zachary Cepin (USA)
-
International Talent Booking
Sitting On Stacy - Mike Dewdney
-
ICM Partners / Primary Talent International
Pocket - Paul McQueen
-
INERTIA Entertainment Group LLC
Bonnie Dymond - Cameron Almasi
Ellise - Cameron Almasi
Joe Occhiuti - Cameron Almasi
Ryan Browne - Cameron Almasi
-
Jonas Group Entertainment
RaeLynn - Phil Guerini
-
Mick Management
The 502s - Steve Smith
-
Piper’s Son Management
Able Joseph - Tom McGenniss-Destro
-
Stateside Management
Camerson Mizell - James MacMillan
Tom Denney - James MacMillan
-
VH MGMT
Amber Ais - Victoria Hamersky
-
BDi Music
-
Prediction Music
-
PULSE Music Group
-
Reservoir Media Management
-
Universal Music Publishing - Nashville
-
Warner Chappell Music
-
Warner Chappell Music - Nashville
-
Asiatic Records
-
ATO Records
-
Dinosaur City Records
-
Double Drummer Recordings
-
Fool’s Gold Inc.
-
Get Joe Records
-
Mercury Records
-
Rockshots Records
-
SRG/ILS Group
-
Sub Pop Records
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
BILLBOARD ALBUM CHARTS
|TourDate
|Artist
|Venue
|Verify Status
|08/29/2022
|Glove
|Starlight Theatre
|Not Verified
|12/13/2021
|Bobby Cannavale
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Not Verified
|12/14/2021
|Alana Haim
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Not Verified
|12/15/2021
|Penelope Cruz
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Verified
|12/16/2021
|Bowen Yang
|The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
|Verified
MORE NEWS
All Past Stories
May 20, 2022The Judds Final Tour to Carry On in Tribute With Wynonna and Special Guests Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and Others
May 20, 2022Warner Music Canada Appoints Julia Hummel to VP, Digital Strategy and Business Development
May 20, 2022Live Nation Transitions To Paid Internships
May 20, 2022Feld To Relaunch The Venerable Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Brand As A Touring Production
May 20, 20225 New Essentials If You’re A Musician On Tour
May 19, 2022The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Bill Browder
May 18, 2022Beginner’s Guide To NFTs For Musicians
May 17, 2022Brian O’Connell, Dan Huff, Mohegan Sun Arena Among The Winners At The ACM Industry & Studio Awards
May 17, 2022Instagram Adds New Creator-centric Features
May 17, 2022Notable Tour/Festival Announcements: Burna Boy, Bill Burr, Gorillaz, Bring Me the Horizon, and More
May 16, 2022Exile On Main Street 50th Anniversary
May 15, 2022Winners Announced for JUNO Opening Night Awards With The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, and Allison Russell
May 15, 2022Grammy-Nominated Country Star Ty Herndon Announces Podcast and Jacob LP Release Date, In Most Personal Album to Date
May 15, 2022Reese Witherspoon, Reba McEntire, Ashley McBryde, And More Scheduled for Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration
May 14, 2022Hulu Named Official Streaming Partner for Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits
May 14, 2022Inductees Including Prince, Run DMC, NAS, Angela Bassett, and More Announced for the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame
May 14, 2022India.Arie Set to Headline BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Festival With the National Symphony Orchestra
May 14, 2022Cabo Beach Festival Announces Lineup With Rebelution, Iration, The Interrupters, and More