Larry Gatlin, Danielle Peck Join The NRA Convention Exodus

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — In the wake of the latest tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, which left at least 21 people, mostly children, dead, country recording artist Larry Gatlin announced he’s dropping out of a scheduled appearance at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston.

In a statement released by his publicist, Gatlin said:

“To my fellow sad Americans—

“I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend. While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde— in my beloved, weeping TEXAS.

“It is not a perfect world and the ‘if only crowd’s’ policies will never make it one. I am a ‘what if guy’ and I can’t help but ask the question, ‘What if the teachers had been proficient in the use of firearms and had, in fact been armed this week? My answer is that there would not be 21 freshly dug graves for 21 of GOD’s precious children.

“My prayers and thoughts go to all who are suffering, and I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in AMERICA.

“I’m a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd Amendment should not apply to everyone. It’s that simple.”

Other artists scheduled to appear who have also dropped out include Don McLean and Danielle Peck.

“After much thought, as a both a mother and out of respect for all of the families in Uvalde, TX during the heartbreaking time, I have made the decision to not host or perform at the NRA Event in Houston this weekend. Instead, my thoughts and prayers will be with the families going through this tragic and unimaginable time right now,” Peck said in a statement announcing her withdrawal.

Other country artists, including Lee Greenwood and T. Graham Brown are moving forward with their scheduled performances at the convention, which takes place in Houston this weekend