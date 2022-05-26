Yes Drummer Alan White Dead At 72

(CelebrityAccess) — Alan White, the longtime drummer of the legendary progressive rock band Yes, died at the age of 72.

According to a statement from the band’s UK publicist, White died after at home after a short illness. Additional details about his passing were not disclosed.

In announcing his passing, White’s bandmates said they were “shocked and stunned” by the news.

A native of Pelton in the northeastern county of Durham in the UK, White began playing drums at twelve and joined a local band, the Downbeats, the following year.

After performing and touring with numerous groups, including Billy Fury’s band, The Gamblers, he was invited to join John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band and performed with them for the first time at the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival festival at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium.

In 1972, after sharing a London flat with Yes engineer and producer Eddy Offord, White joined the band following the departure of drummer Bill Bruford who exited the group to join King Crimson.

He also worked with numerous other musicians and recording artists during his long career, including Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Joe Cocker, Gary Wright, Doris Troy and Billy Preston to name but a few.

Alan White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of YES in 2017.

Yes will dedicate their 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour in June to White.

White is survived by his wife of more than 40 years, Gigi. They have two children together.