The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: John Fogerty

Posted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
The one and only. I guarantee you’ll learn something you never knew before.’

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/john-fogerty-97497347/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/john-fogerty/id1316200737?i=1000563978104

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2jZMp88QaE1UHYQhmgCaem?si=PtaRWjKjSMieaIDTvw_mjA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/e5ac6f22-b10c-4d7c-8625-9dbca28e7205/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-john-fogerty

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/john-fogerty-203502496

