Kevin Spacey Facing New Sexual Assault Charges In The UK

(CelebrityAccess) — Actor Kevin Spacey is facing criminal charges for four counts of alleged sexual assault of three different men in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

According to the CPS, the alleged incidents took place over a period of several years, with the first and second alleged offense taking place in London in 2005, the third taking place in London in 2008, and the forth, which includes the charge of penetrative sexual activity without consent, was alleged to have occurred in Gloucestershire in 2013.

The latest allegations leveled against come as Spacey was in New York testifying in a civil lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s.

Another case in which Spacey was accused of indecent assault and battery by a an 18-year-old Massachusetts man was dismissed by prosecutors in 2019.