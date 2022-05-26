Beloved Goodfellas and Gifted Character Actor Ray Liotta Dead at 67

(CelebrityAccess) – Ray Liotta, the much-beloved Goodfellas actor, died in his sleep while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic. He was 67. His cause of death or any further details are not known as of press time.

Liotta had been shooting the upcoming movie, Dangerous Waters in the Dominican before he passed away, as confirmed by his representative, Jennifer Craig, to The Hollywood Reporter. Jacy Nittolo, his fiance, had been on the island with him on the movie shoot when he died. They were engaged on Christmas 2020.

According to the NYPost, the last known photo of Liotta is of him holding Nittolo’s hand as they headed to an Italian dinner in Los Angeles on May 1.

The New Jersey-born actor was applauded for portraying icy mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorcese’s 1990 blockbuster film, Goodfellas, alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Paul Sorvino, and Lorraine Bracco.

According to imdb.com, his latest movie, Dangerous Waters, is about “a river expert, her husband, and their children go on a river rafting trip but get taken captive by escaped convicts searching for stolen money.”

Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta (23), who he had with his first wife, Michelle Grace.