Promoter 101 #228 – Donald Passman & Paladin Artists

Posted on by Promoter 101
Now on The Pop-Up Reunion Spectacular Surprise Promoter 101 Podcast we feature the legendary Author of “All You Need to Know About the Music Business” and Music Attorney Donald S. Passman.

Paladin Artists founders Steve Martin, Andy Somers and Wayne Forte walk us through the first year of the agency and its future.

Plus, a discussion on the state of the industry with the Brooklyn Bowl’s Kirk Peterson.

Three Questions with Superfly’s Ben Pitkowsky.

An special appearances from: BSE’s Laurie Jacoby, AGI’s Nick Storch, Ineffable’s Thomas Cussins, Reliant Talent’s Heath Baumhor & Frank Wing, FPC’s Scott Leslie, Billboard’s Dave Brooks, First Avenue’s Nate Kranz, AC’s Ted Heinig, Nederlander’s Jamie Loeb, Vector’s Brian Penix, TM’s Pattianne Tarlton, AEG’s Jason Bernstein,  DSP’s Dan Smalls, Jim Runge, Goldenvoice’s Elliott Lefko, Works Entertainment’s David Britz, Historic Theatre Group’s Rick Hansen, Rocks Off’s Jake Szufnarowski, LN’s Michael Belkin, ICM Andrea Johnson, Warped Tours’ Kevin Lyman, Tobin Centers’ Aaron Zimmerman, The Pabst Theatre Groups Gary Witt and Matt Beringer, and RCA’s Nick Light

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce.

