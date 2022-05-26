Promoter Peter Shapiro Pens A New Book, The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Magic

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Peter Shapiro, one of the leading indie concert promoters in North America and the man behind brands such as Brooklyn Bowl and the Capitol Theatre will detail his life and experience in the concert industry in a brand new book due later this year.

“The Music Never Stops: What Putting on 10,000 Shows Has Taught Me About Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Magic” will provide readers with an inside look at Shapiro’s rise to prominence in the increasingly consolidated modern live music industry.

The book covers Shapiro’s anecdotes and recollections of his time with iconic artists such as The Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Leonard Cohen, U2, The Root, and others along with never before backstage photos from Shapiro’s personal archive.

The book will also cover the ins and outs of staging a concert and how fans can make it in the music industry while never picking up an instrument.

One of the most respected independent promoters in the U.S., Shapiro’s career spans the legendary Wetlands nightclub in Tribeca to his current ventures, including the Brooklyn Bowl chain and the iconic Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

“Peter thinks like a musician. He understands the spirit of the music I’m trying to make because he wants to create situations for that music that enhance the experience on many levels,” said the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh.

The book, published by Hachette Books, is due on store shelves on August 2nd.