VenuWorks Names Wade Welsh Executive Director At The Rialto Square Theater

JOLIET, IL (CelebrityAccess) — After conducting a nationwide search, VenuWorks announced the hire of Wade Welsh as the Executive Director of the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet, Illinois.

Welsh will step up to fill the vacancy left by Valerie Devine, who after five years at the helm of the Rialto, announced plans to step down.

“We are excited to welcome Wade to VenuWorks and to the Rialto Square Theatre. Wade possesses the exact combination of leadership and industry experience to make a positive impact at the theatre. There is no doubt he will be a key contributor to our continued success in Joliet,” said Steve Peters, VenuWorks President.

“It is a great honor to have been selected by VenuWorks to lead the management team of the iconic Rialto Square Theatre,” added Walsh. “My entire career has been spent in the entertainment industry and I look forward leveraging my experience for the success at the theatre.”

Prior to his new role at the Rialto, Walsh served as the General Manager of the newly opened, $50 million Wintrust Sports Complex, where he played a key role in securing naming-rights and sponsorship partners for the facility.

Welsh begins his new position at the Rialto Square Theatre on June 6th and joins the theatre following the theater’s Authority Board extending VenuWorks contract to oversee the venue for another 5 years.

“I am pleased to announce that the Rialto Square Theatre’s Authority Board has reached an agreement with VenuWorks to continue management of the Theatre’s day-to-day operations for another five years,” said Bob Filotto, Rialto board chairman. “We have worked well together over the last five years. I fully expect that the next five years will yield continued and even more success in providing the Will County and surrounding communities with exciting programs and performances as the Rialto Square Theatre approaches its 100-year birthday celebration in 2026!”