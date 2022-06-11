Ashley Calhoun Promoted to President of PULSE Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ashley Calhoun has been promoted to President/Head of Creative at Los Angeles-based PULSE Music Group. Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler, co-CEOs of PULSE, announced on Thursday (June 9).

Calhoun will lead PULSE’s A&R team, sign and develop writers/producers, and oversee the company’s creative strategy in her new position. Based in LA, she will report to both Abraham and Cutler. Calhoun was previously Senior Vice President/Head of Creative.

During her first week at PULSE Music Group, the company says that Calhoun made an immediate impact by signing hit songwriter Starrah.

PULSE announced a joint publishing venture with Starrah in March of this year, dubbed 3:02 Music Group (302 is the area code in Delaware where Starrah was born).

Cutler and Abraham released a statement: “Ashley has a consistent history of being at the forefront of signing talent early and then creating career-defining moments for them. She’s a one-of-a-kind A&R executive – she’s got such authentic connections to our writers, amazing taste, and a razor-sharp focus, and our writers and team love her. Her creative vision perfectly aligns with our company’s ethos of being a world-class incubator for culturally relevant songs and a creative sanctuary for our roster.”

“PULSE Music Group is uniquely positioned as an indie to help great talent reach the next level in their careers, and Ashley has been invaluable in taking that creative strategy in exciting directions.

“We are beyond happy to congratulate Ashley on this richly deserved new post and look forward to many more wins together.”