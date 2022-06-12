Winners Announced for The Canadian Live Music Industry Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Music Week and Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) held the annual Canadian Live Music Industry Awards Friday night (June 10) in Toronto. Hosted by Jully Black, the CLMAs included electrifying live performances by Sam Drysdale, Preston Pablo, Rêve, Nobro, and Jully Black.

The Canadian Live Music Industry Awards acknowledged outstanding leadership and contributions to the live music sector through the following awards: Excellence in Music “City” Development to the City of London, Ontario; the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jeff Cohen of Collective Concerts; the Legends of Live Award to Jully Black, and The Canadian “Unsung Hero” Award to Susie Grynol, President & CEO, Hotel Association of Canada and Beth Potter, President & CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada as co-Leaders of the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses.

CLMA President and CEO Erin Benjamin, in her annual address, remarked on the resilience and passion of the sector, acknowledging the efforts of the entire community. “We are on our way back to being the best, most incredible live music market and concert destination in the world. Today doesn’t mark the end of a journey… but the start of one.”

The 2022 Winners for the Canadian Live Music Industry Awards are:

#ForTheLoveOfLIVE Award – Individual – Lisa Zbitnew

#ForTheLoveOfLIVE Award – Organization/Company – Curbside Concerts

#ForTheLoveOfLIVE Award – Coalition/Collaboration – Breaking Down Racial Barriers

Outstanding Emerging Organization – Hotels Live Canada

Overcoming Adversity Award – Large Venue/Festival – Scotiabank Arena

Overcoming Adversity Award – Medium Venue/Festival – Koerner Hall (The Royal Conservatory)

Overcoming Adversity Award – Small Venue/Festival – The Carleton

Outstanding Digital Live Music Event – Budweiser Stage at Home

Outstanding In-Person Specialty Concert – Shambhala Music Festival: Stage Reunion Speciality Concerts

Agent of the Year

Julien Paquin

Manager of the Year

Joel Carriere

Production Person of the Year

Sarah Costa

Concert/Club Talent Buyer of the Year

Craig Laskey

Festival Buyer of the Year

Adam Oppenheim

A/V Production Company of the Year

Plan V Productions

