Activist Artists Management Expands into Asia With Industry Veteran Jonathan Heeter

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Activist Artists Management is expanding into Asia, appointing Jonathan Heeter as Head of Asia. Heeter has 19 years of diverse experience working in entertainment, tech, and advertising across Asia and the West – and is fluent in Mandarin. In his new role, he will focus on identifying and maximizing opportunities in Asia and Greater China for client development. Heeter is based in the Los Angeles office and will regularly go back and forth to China.

After earning an Honors Degree in Chinese Literature, he moved to a small city in Northeast China to immerse himself in the culture and learn Mandarin. After his studies, Jon joined Dentsu in Beijing in 2009 as a Senior Strategist before being recruited to open Fender Music Instruments Corporation’s operations in China. He then launched a boutique marketing consultancy in Beijing. One of his proudest accomplishments was creating a go-to-market strategy for Shangri-La Beer, which became the largest independent brewery in Western China.

In 2019 Jon was tapped to run the International Department of Warner Music China, where he built a best-in-class digital team and a portfolio of owned media channels. His frontline marketing team helped drive number one hits for our very own Alec Benjamin, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and many more artists. At 88rising, Jon worked directly with the founding team on corporate strategy and development projects, including launching several new consumer product lines.