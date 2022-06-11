Justin Bieber Reveals Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis And Facial Paralysis as Several Shows are Postponed

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – On Tuesday (June 7), Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to announce he was pausing his Justice World tour due to sickness, just hours before he was scheduled to take the stage in his native Canada (Toronto). The new few shows will be rescheduled, he wrote on his Instagram story, and the new dates are TBA.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse,” the double Grammy-winning singer wrote. He said he would have to postpone the following few shows, per doctor’s orders, but did not share any more specifics.

On Friday (June 10), Bieber took to social media to let the world and his loyal fanbase, the “Beliebers,” in on the specifics. The Canadian sensation explained in a video that he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

“I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” said Bieber, “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

The singer continued, “So, for those who are frustrated by my cancellations for the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. He explained exactly what physical effects he’s been experiencing, “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So full paralysis in this side of my face.”

Bieber began his Justice World tour in February in support of his two albums, Changes and Justice, both Billboard 200 top albums with six top 10 hits together, including the No. 1 song, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon. and is set to wrap up leg one of the North American tour in July. The tour was initially scheduled to begin in 2020 but was delayed to 2021, then again in 2022 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The entire tour is planned until March 2023.