Canadian Blues Stars Shine at 25th Annual Maple Blues Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian Blues artists, industry, and fans gathered at Koerner Hall in Toronto on Monday (June 20) to celebrate the return of in-person live music and the 25th annual Maple Blues Awards. The gala event was hosted by Ottawa dynamo Angelique Francis.

The big winner of the night was Steve Marriner. He won four awards, including Acoustic Act of the Year (Steve Marriner/David Gogo), Harmonica Player of the Year, Recording of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. Other multiple award winners were Colin James, who took home awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and Electric Act of the Year. Sue Foley won awards for Guitarist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The Maple Blues Awards also honored up-and-coming artists with the New Artist of the Year award, which went to The Lowdown Dirty Mojos.

This year there was a tie for the Blues Booster of the Year award, shared by Kitchener Blues Festival Artistic Director Claude Cloutier and long-time St. John’s Newfoundland radio host and champion of Canadian artists Terry Parsons. Toronto vocalist Shakura S’Aida was voted the winner of the Blues With A Feeling Award (Lifetime Achievement Award) by the public for her long career as a powerhouse performer, actress, and mentor.

Male Vocalist of the Year

Colin James

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miss Emily

Drummer of the Year

Lindsay Beaver

Keyboard Player of the Year

David Vest

New Artist /Group of the Year

The Lowdown Dirty Mojos

Blues Booster of the Year (tied)

Claude Cloutier & Terry Parsons

Acoustic Act of the Year

Steve Marriner/David Gogo

Electric Act of the Year

Colin James

Harmonica Player of the Year

Steve Marriner

Horn Player of the Year

Allison Young

Guitarist of the Year

Sue Foley

Bassist of the Year

Keith Picot

International Artist of the Year

Bonnie Raitt

Recording/ Producer of the Year

Steve Marriner – Hope Dies Last (Stony Plain)

Blues With A Feeling Award (Lifetime Achievement Award)

Shakura S’Aida

Songwriter of the Year

Steve Marriner

Entertainer of the Year

Sue Foley