Ricky Martin Sued By Former Manager Rebecca Drucker Over Commissions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Latin pop legend Ricky Martin is facing a lawsuit from his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, who claims she is owed millions in unpaid commissions.

In the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, attorneys for Drucker alleged a raft of civil complaints, including breach of oral contract, breach of implied covenant, unjust enrichment, promissory fraud, and negligent misrepresentation, among other allegations.

Through the suit, Drucker claims she played a key role in salvaging Martin’s career, including saving him from a “devastating scandal” alleged he has battled substance abuse issues, and maintains that he created a “toxic” work environment.

“For years, she protected Martin from the consequences of his reckless indiscretions. Rebecca did so not only because she was his manager, but also because she thought that Martin was her dear friend,” Drucker alleged in the suit.

According to Drucker’s suit, she met Martin in the early 2000s and began working with him in 2013 and was officially hired as his manager in 2014. She claims she resigned from that role in 2018 following a “particularly ugly incident” in Dubai between Martin and his representative José Vega and other disputes.

Drucker claims Martin reached out to her again in 2020 after his career began to decline and she says she entered into a standard oral talent management agreement to begin managing him again in May 2022 in exchange for 5% of all gross income generated from any and all projects that were procured, negotiated, or for which Rebecca performed services during the term of the Management Agreement.

During her second stint as manager, Drucker claims that her duties included hiring a leading defense attorney to defend him from potentially “catastrophic” civil charges from an unnamed litigant that never came to light.

Through the lawsuit, Drucker is seeking general and special damages, punitive and exemplary damages as well as a court-supervised accounting of the amounts she claims are due to her. She’s also seeking pre-judgment and post-judgment interest and for the cost of her suit to be covered.

A representative for Ricky Martin did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.