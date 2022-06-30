Emily Haines is the lead singer, keyboard player and one of the songwriters in the band Metric. Metric is 100% independent, the band has done it all itself and as a result follows its own muse and answers to no one. This is Emily’s story, her journey from the hinterlands to a worldwide fan base. Emily opines in depth about what it’s like to be an artist in today’s environment, you’ll want to hear what she has to say.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/emily-haines-98896453/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/emily-haines/id1316200737?i=1000568249055

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5cwnMRQzS7kpxFsMi0REtA?si=hHK31NWAR0mF5s2dHtdBmw

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/aa25ea76-3410-41f7-be38-beb3d0ace0eb/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-emily-haines

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/emily-haines-204510890