Sony Music Publishing Korea Revives Songwriting Camps

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease in South Korea, Warner Chappell Music Korea announced the revival of their in-studio songwriting camps, starting with a two-week camp in the company’s newly renovated Seoul digs.

The camp included songwriters from both South Korea as well as from 45 markets around the world, including Canada, Columbia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK and the US who gathered to write hits for South Korean artists, labels, and entertainment companies.

Attendees at the camp included Dougie F., Jay B, Jesper Borgen, Larzz Principato, Lee Hyun Do, and Pooh Beat, among others.

Participants at the camp worked on new material for artists such as AESPA, Cravity, NCT, The Boyz and TWICE from large South Korean labels including IST Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment and Starship Entertainment, and included 55 songs written over the two weeks.

Songwriters in attendance also had the opportunity to interact with numerous A&R execs during the camp’s listening party, Sony Music Publishing said.

“We are very happy to bring back in-studio songwriting camps again. Although musicians were relying on technology to create songs remotely during the pandemic, many say that co-writing songs online was difficult to do, as it felt very one dimensional. As the pandemic continues to ease in South Korea, we plan to organize more camps like this to create opportunities to develop our songwriters’ careers and promote interesting collaborations where participants can once again meet in person and tap into one another’s vibe,” said CJ Kim, General Manager of Warner Chappell Music Korea.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with our colleagues from around the world in-person again and bring together the best local songwriters, as well as top musicians from around the world, to write K-pop. We hope that through our camps, writers from all around our global network get to have meaningful exchanges in a creative space and form partnerships and friendships,” added Monica Lee, President, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific.