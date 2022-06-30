Detroit’s Masterpiece Sound Studios Partners With Sony Music Publishing For Cover Song Contest

DETROIT (CelebvrityAccess) — Masterpiece Sound Studios, the Detroit recording studio founded by legendary but late Motown songwriter and producer Sylvia Moy, announced it has launched Cover Song Contest in partnership with Sony Music Publishing.

The contest, which is open to amateur independent singers, musicians, groups or bands from the U.S. or Puerto Rico, who can choose a song from a designated list of music to cover.

Songs on the list to cover include My Baby Loves Me, Nothing’s Too Good For My Baby, I Was Made To Love Her, Ain’t That Askin For Trouble, It’s Got To Be A Miracle, Heaven Sent You (I Know), I’m Still Lovin You, You’ve Made Me So Very Happy, Whole Lot Of Shakin In My Heart, Which Way Is The Sky, and may be covered in one of ten different genres, including Classic Motown, R&B, Country, Latin Rhythm, Native American, Middle Eastern Rhythmic, Hip-Hop/Rap, Jazz, J-pop/K-pop, and Reggae/Dance/Afrobeats.

There’s no entry fee to participate in the contest but candidate songs should be submitted as an .Mp4 or .mov format video file.

All entries will be screened by a group of professional songwriters, recording artists, record producers, arrangers, and/or representatives of Masterpiece Sound Studios. The top twenty submissions will be featured on Masterpiece and SMP’s social media accounts and websites.

A panel of judges will select ten finalists who will have the opportunity to perform their winning performances in a Grand Finale Showcase at the Motor City Casino’s Soundboard Theatre, on October 11, 2022.

The top three will have the opportunity to have their master recording represented by Sony Music Publishing for sync opportunities and will be promoted via SMP’s social media networks.

“The Cover Song Contest is a perfect opportunity to promote and preserve the legacy and mission of our sister, Sylvia Moy, by reintroducing these iconic Motown songs and celebrating the extraordinarily talented songwriters who wrote them,” said Masterpiece Co-Manager, Celeste M. Moy. “Sony Music Publishing is delighted to spotlight the contributions of our songwriters through Masterpiece’s unique Cover Song Contest,” said Liz Lewis, SVP Catalogue Development.