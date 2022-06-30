Vancouver Radio Station Plays Rage Against The Machine Hundreds Of Times Before Format Change

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — Staff at Vancouver radio station KiSS Radio 104.9 FM appeared to stage a brief but highly listenable protest this week as the station underwent a format and branding change.

The station, which provided pop and adult contemporary music for radio listeners in Vancouver, this week shifted over to an all Rage format on Wednesday when they began playing the Rage Against The Machine hit “Killing In The Name Of” on repeat.

By Thursday, the song had played hundreds of times, prompting speculation from the local community and Canadian press outlets about what was going on at the station.

According to the Guardian, attempts to contact the station for an explanation bore little results, when the person who answered the phone refused to provide his name or an explanation for the repeated song.

“I’m not allowed to say. I’m just a guy in a booth, just letting the Rage play over and over,” the unidentified man told The Guardian. “What do you think? Do you like it?”

The incident follows the apparent firing earlier this week of the co-hosts of the station’s morning show, who revealed their abrupt removal to fans via social media.

“Our five years on Kiss Radio has come to an end. Kiss is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter. Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude,” wrote former hosts Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu.

By Thursday afternoon, the station appears to have transitioned to a new format and new brand, playing alternative rock such as Weezer, Florence + The Machine, Arcade Fire, Metric, Foo Fighters, Green Day as SONiC 104.9 FM.