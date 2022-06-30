John Mayer To CAA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning songwriter and singer John Mayer has signed with Creative Artists Agency for representation in all areas of his career.

Mayer, who made his debut in 2001 with the 4x platinum album Room For Squares went on a successful solo career with album sales of more than 20 million worldwide, and billions of streams.

His most recent solo album 2021’s “Sob Rock” landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Album chart.

In 2015, he joined the Grateful Dead revival Dead & Company, taking on lead guitar and vocal responsibilities and joined former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti for six different tours in the last 7 years.

Mayer continues to be managed by Irving Azoff and Steve Moir. His attorney is Reid Hunter.