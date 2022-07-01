Bret Michaels Hospitalized – Nashville Poison Show Canceled

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The band Poison, currently on the Stadium tour with Motley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett, was hospitalized in Nashville Thursday night (June 30), minutes before he was about to take the stage.

Per reports from TMZ, his last-minute hospitalization may be because of a COVID-19 medication reaction due to his diabetes.

Michaels’ fellow band members, Bobby Dall, C.C. Deville, and Rikki Rocket reportedly came onstage to let the crowd know that he suffered a “bad reaction to medication” and they would not be able to do the show without him.

Michaels took to his official Instagram to let fans know he was doing okay. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!! I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication and following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

Michaels, 59, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a child and has had some health scares in the last few years. In 2010, he had a brain hemorrhage, which required a procedure, and later the same year he underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart. In 2014, he was hospitalized with kidney problems six times in two weeks and required a medical procedure.

Poison has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, including 15 million in the US. The band has also had 10 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and the number-one single “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”