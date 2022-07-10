Shawn Mendes Suspends Tour To Focus On His Mental Health

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Shawn Mendes announced that he’s postponed the next three weeks his current tour while he focuses on his mental health.

In a social media post on Friday, Mendes said that he needs a pause from the stress of being on the road and has stepped back from all shows through his July 30th performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Montville until “further notice.”

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately, I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows,” Mendes said.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes continued. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know love you guys,” he added.

Mendes is touring in support of his 4th studio album, Wonder, with the tour kicking off at the Moda Center in Portland on June 27th. At press time, he’s slated to return to the road in time for his July 31st performance at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.