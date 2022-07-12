Australian Live Entertainment Group – TEG Names Luke Bould as Chief Commercial Officer

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Australian and Sydney-based entertainment group TEG has appointed Luke Bould as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Per the press release, Bould will be responsible for all of TEG’s commercial activity, working with all the company’s businesses to drive growth opportunities globally. He will also oversee TEG’s communications and corporate affairs divisions.

Bould will report to TEG CEO Geoff Jones. His 25 years of experience in sport and entertainment includes senior commercial roles at Cricket Australia, as well as Chief Operating Officer (COO)at Football Australia. The veteran executive also has a background in music and film with Polygram in the UK. Bould will also act as Director of his management consultancy firm Alacria.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones released a statement: “We are excited to welcome Luke in this vital role as we continue to demonstrate the power of the live experience to connect brands with consumers and generate ROI. Luke is a highly experienced executive with a strong track record of delivering commercial growth, digital innovation, and creative deals in sports, events, and music. He is a great addition to our senior leadership team.”

Concert promotion, ticketing, and technology firm TEG operates out of seven countries worldwide and includes TEG Live, TEG Sport, TEG Experiences, TEG Dainty, SXSW Sydney, TEG MJR, Laneway Festival, TEG Rockefeller, Handsome Tours, Qudos Bank Arena, Ticketek, Softix, TicketCharge, TicketWorld, Ticketek Singapore and Ovation.