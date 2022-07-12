Roblox Announces New Hires – Including Former Executives from Spotify and Meta

SAN MATEO, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Roblox announced on Monday (July 11) a series of new hires, including former executives from Spotify and Meta.

Karibi Dagogo-Jack, Spotify’s former head of music development has joined the gaming platform as head of music partnerships, taking over from Jon Vlassopulos who left in April.

Todd Lichten has been hired in the new role of head of entertainment partnerships. He joined Roblox last month after leaving his role as head of emerging content at Meta. Before that, he spent over three years at Facebook.

The two new hires are part of a revamped partnerships team, made up of Winnie Burke as head of fashion and beauty partnerships, Hayden Walling as head of sports partnerships, and Arvind Jayaram as head of account management, and partnerships.

These new hires come as Roblox continues to expand with collaborations with artists, brands, and platforms like Spotify.

“We’ve seen a lot of success with top brands coming onto the Roblox platform, and our partnership work continues to accelerate as they experiment with new formats, launch persistent social spaces, discover new revenue streams, and push the boundaries of creativity,” says Roblox’s VP of global partnerships, Christina Wootton.

Roblox recently launched Spotify Island featuring virtual performances from the likes of Charli XCX, Lizzo, and Gayle. Artists including Lil Nas X, Twenty-One Pilots, 24kGoldn, Royal Blood, and Ava Max have delivered virtual performances on the platform since the launch.