Warner Records UK Partners With Bose For NFT Collection

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Records UK is teaming up with audio equipment maker Bose to launch Stickmen Toys, a collection of 5,000 free, “utility-enabled” NFTs.

The collection will feature Bose-themed Stickman Toy NFTS which will be redeemable for limited edition Stickmen Toys x Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones or SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speakers.

Additionally, collectors will be able to access exclusive Stickmen Toys x Bose merchandise.

“NFTs present a powerful extension of the artist-to-fan relationship, giving people the opportunity to invest in an artist’s future success and providing them value along the way. We’re proud to be the first major label providing collectors with authentic and meaningful ownership of the underlying audio-visual copyright, free to collectors. We’re even more thrilled to be collaborating with Bose on adding further value to the project.” – Seb Simone, Vice President, Audience & Strategy at Warner Records

“We’re delighted to bring one-of-a-kind Bose-themed NFTs to this unique collection with Warner Records and Stickmen Toys. Bose believes in exploring new and innovative ways to bring the power of sound to music-loving communities that share our passion. Participating in the emerging Web3 music space creates a great opportunity to do just that,” added Bose chief marketing officer Jim Mollica.

If you are unfamiliar with the eclectic producer duo, Stickmen put on a audio-visual live show that has been featured on a recent tour by The Chainsmokers. Additionally, the duo have collaborated with artists such has Armin van Buurren, Calum Scott and Felix Jaehn.