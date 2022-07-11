The Brooklyn Comes Alive Festival To Return In September

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg will host Brooklyn Comes Alive, a one-day music festival featuring STS9, Lettuce, Medeski, Martin & Wood, and Cool Cool Cool, a project featuring members of Turkuaz.

Now in its sixth year, the festival is presented by GMP Live, Avant Gardner, Bowery Presents and Live For Live Music, who have pledged to donate a portion of ticket sales to Backline, a national non-profit that offers mental health resources to music industry professionals.

“It is so rewarding to work with some of our favorite artists to deliver special performances, debut new projects, and create memorable experiences for fans and bands alike at Brooklyn Comes Alive. That we get to do this in one of the country’s best live music venues, in the best city in the world, is a dream come true. Brooklyn, we’re back, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you at the incredible and unique venue, The Brooklyn Mirage,” said Festival director Gideon Plotnicki (GMP Live).

“As our flagship “Comes Alive” event, Brooklyn Comes Alive represents the idea of limitless possibilities. From eclectic lineups to unique collaborations to special guests to the debut of new projects, the Comes Alive events have always been a place where we get to experiment with our wildest music ideas and see them come to life on the big stage,” added Kunj Shah, founder of Live For Live Music and Brooklyn Comes Alive.

The festival is scheduled to take place on September 17th with tickets going on sale on July 15th at 12PM ET via brooklyncomesalive.com.