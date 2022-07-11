Live Nation And Graceful Events Partner To Bring The Asia-Focused MetaMoon Festival To

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will host the inaugural edition of the MetaMoon Music Festival, a single-day event celebrating Asian music and culture.

Set for Saturday, November 26th, the festival will see Hong Kong-based Graceful Media partner with Live Nation showcase the global reach and impact of Asian artists, music, and fans while highlighting New York’s ethnically diverse Asian communities.

“There is a great need for stronger Asian representation in pop culture and in the media, and the mission of MetaMoon Music Festival is to give artists the ability to shine from a prominent stage, in the heart of Brooklyn,” said Grace Chen, Founder of Graceful Media. “Now more than ever, music is truly a global language, and talent, no matter where they come from, will resonate with fans across cultures if given the opportunity to share their passion and creativity.”

The lineup for the inaugural MetaMoon include headliner Lay Zhang, from K-pop super group EXO, along with 9m88, Karencici, ØZI, and Sury Su, who will make their North American arena debut at the fest.

Rapper and comedian MC Jin has been tapped to serve as the festival’s master of ceremonies, with additional artists and special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Live Nation is committed to creating endless opportunities to connect artists of all genres and backgrounds with their fans,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Northeast. “The inaugural MetaMoon Music Festival will inspire and create new and exciting opportunities for many of today’s Asian artists, from both here and abroad, to shine brightly, and engage their fans in this epic and unforgettable event.”

“Since opening our doors in 2012, Barclays Center has hosted some of the biggest names in the music industry, bringing countless fans and artists together in the heart of Brooklyn,” said Laurie Jacoby, Executive Vice President and Chief Entertainment Officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center. “Our goal is for MetaMoon Music Festival to highlight the importance of the Asian community while simultaneously celebrating the diverse and exciting culture of our city.”