The Touring Outlaw Music Festival Adds Dates In Response To Demand

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Blackbird Presents, and Live Nation, Willie Nelson, Mark Rothburn, and Keith Wortman announced the addition of a host of new dates for the touring 2022 Outlaw Music Festival.

New dates for the expanded tour include October 14th at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California; October 15th at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, CA; and FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA on October 16th.

The newly announced dates are in addition to the more than 20 previously announced shows set for this summer, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Particle Kid and Brittney Spencer on various dates.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson.

“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night”, said Keith Wortman (Co-Founder of Outlaw Music Festival Tour); we are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country.”

As well, tour sponsor Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, which has been dubbed the “official hard seltzer” of the tour, will be hosting brand pop-up “experiences” giveaways and more at select dates.

The lineups for the newly-announced shows:

Friday, October 14, 2022

Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Toyota Amphitheatre, Wheatland, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid

Sunday, October 16, 2022

FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Black Pumas

Larkin Poe

Particle Kid