Tim Wipperman Joins ONErpm as Managing Director for Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – ONErpm announced today (July 12) that Tim Wipperman has joined the indie music company as its Managing Director for Nashville. A veteran music publisher and label executive, Wipperman was recently named a Billboard 2022 Country Power Player. In his new position, Wipperman will oversee staff and operations in Nashville, including negotiation of artist deals and the growth of the local office.

According to MBW, Wipperman moved to Nashville at the urging of his cousin, Hall of Fame songwriter, Rory Bourke, and was hired by Chet Atkins to run Vector Music Publishing in the 70s. He then moved on to Cedarwood Publishing as a song plugger and then Combine Music.

After that, he wan Warner Bros. Music’s (now Warner Chappell) Nashville office for nearly 30 years, before moving on to Equity Music Group for five years, and then formed his own company, Wipperman Music Group. Most recently, he was the President of Anthem Music Publishing, which he began in 2019.

Wipperman is also the youngest publisher to receive the ASCAP Country Music Publisher of the Year and won BMI, ASCAP, and SESAC Publisher of the year awards more than 10 times.

His notable artist signees include Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Jason Aldean with Michael Knox, Trace Atkins, Restless Heart, and David Alan Coe.

Emmanuel Zunz, ONErpm founder, said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Wipperman’s caliber run our Nashville office and know he will grow our presence in Music City exponentially.”