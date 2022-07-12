Ziggo Dome Has Partnered With Ticketing Company GUTS Tickets

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – The Ziggo Dome announced today (July 12) that it has partnered with blockchain ticketing company GUTS Tickets. GUTS has been added as one of the venue’s preferred ticketing partners.

GUTS utilizes what they call, the GET Protocol, a “fraud- and scalping-proof ecosystem”, which allows event organizers to track their tickets, with all transactions being registered with blockchain technology. The result is a ticket that cannot be duplicated or sold for a price other than that set by the issuer.

“We are immensely proud to take our collaboration with the Ziggo Dome to the next level in this way,” says GUTS Tickets CEO Rempko de Bie. “After working together on several great shows, this step feels like a validation for our system, while at the same time motivating us to push even harder and continue the exponential growth we are experiencing. Together we are going to give it our all to make the ticketing experience for attendees of the Ziggo Dome easy, honest, and even fun.”

The 17,000-cap Ziggo Dome is set to host upcoming concerts by acts such as The Killers, KISS, Pearl Jam, Snoop Dogg, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, and Kendrick Lamar.

“Every day we hear about ticket buyers who have not received their ordered tickets or were forced to pay an outrageous price,” says Ziggo Dome Commercial Director Danny Damman. “We are also seeing a rise in the number of fans showing up with fake tickets or ones that have already been invalidated. The result of which is that they can’t see the show. GUTS Tickets uses innovative technologies such as blockchain to issue honest tickets. These digital tickets prevent unwanted reselling and ticket fraud. That’s why we are happy to share that we have added GUTS tickets to our list of preferred suppliers.”