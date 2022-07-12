Multi-Platinum Entertainer blackbear Announces The Nothing Matters Tour With Mod Sun, State Champs, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man on Select Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, and producer blackbear announced today (July 12) his headlining “nothing matters tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the tour consists of 15-dates in North America and will bring his sixth studio album, in loving memory, set for release later this year, to the stage.

Featuring special guests MOD SUN, State Champs, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man, the tour will kick off in Atlanta on September 4 before working its way to the West with a stop at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles and finally wrapping with his final date in Seattle on September 29.

After hitting the road earlier this year as part of Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Mainstream Sellout Tour,’ blackbear will return for his first headlining run since 2019. Featuring multi-platinum hits like “idfc,” “do re mi” and “hot girl bummer” in addition to his latest singles “gfy” featuring Machine Gun Kelly and “the idea”, blackbear will be bringing his explosive energy to fans around the country.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 15).

The “nothing matters” Tour Dates

9/4/22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *^

9/7/22- Washington, DC – The Anthem *^

9/8/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *^

9/10/22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion *^

9/11/22 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

9/13/22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit ***^

9/14/22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center ***^

9/16/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre+^

9/17/22 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom +^

9/18/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis +^

9/22/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex +^

9/23/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl +^

9/25/22 – San Diego, CA – SOMA +^

9/26/22 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater +^

9/29/22 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre +^

* With support from MOD SUN

*** With support from State Champs

+ With support from Waterparks

^ With support from Heart Attack Man