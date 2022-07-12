Dodgers Stadium Concession Workers Authorize Strike Ahead Of Next Week’s MLB All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concession workers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles voted to authorize a strike ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, which is scheduled to take place in the stadium next week.

According to Reuters, more than 1,500 union employees of concession service Compass Group and Levy Restaurants voted almost unanimously to authorize the walkout, which labor leaders said could take place at any moment.

The union, which represents food servers, bartenders, suite attendants, cooks and dishwashers, is currently in the process of negotiating a new contract.

“Stadium workers are proud of the role they play to bring fans the best game experience possible. They are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet. They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this,” said Susan Minato, Co-President UNITE HERE Local 11.

A representative for Dodgers Stadium did not respond to Reuter’s request for comment, but the but the Major League Baseball Players Association issued a statement of support.

“Like thousands of ballpark workers across the country, Local 11’s members are a vital yet under-appreciated part of what makes our game great,” the players organization said in a statement provided to Reuters.

Along with the All-Star Game and regular season baseball, upcoming concerts at Dodger Stadium include Lady Gaga on September 10th, and Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from November 17-19.