Live Nation UK Acquires Parallel Lines Promotions and Hires IME Music Owner Ian Evans

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation UK has hired Ian Evans, owner of the Derbyshire-based live music company IME Music and has acquired the music and arts live events company – Parallel Lines Promotions, according to IQ.

IME Music owner Evans began IME Music in 2005 and has worked as a booker across festivals such as Y Not, Truck Festival, Victorious, and the numerous Rewind festivals. IQ reports that a spokesperson for Live Nation confirmed Evans had joined the company but no further details could be given.

Live Nation UK has also acquired the London-based live events company Parallel Lines Promotions, created by Jon Dunn in 2013. Parallel Lines works with acts such as Arcade Fire, Ezra Furman, Glass Animals, Sharon Van Etten, and St Vincent, among others.

Dunn previously worked for Live Nation and the Festival Republic from 2004 to 2012.